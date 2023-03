The Sexmuseum is good for a giggle. You’ll find replicas of pornographic Pompeian plates, erotic 14th-century Viennese bronzes, some of the world’s earliest nude photographs, an automated farting flasher in a trench coat, and a music box that plays ‘Edelweiss’ and purports to show a couple in flagrante delicto. It’s sillier and more fun than other erotic museums in the Red Light District. Minimum age for entry is 16.