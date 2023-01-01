Beurs van Berlage

Master architect and ardent socialist HP Berlage (1856–1934) built Amsterdam's financial exchange in 1903. He filled the temple of capitalism with decorations that venerate labour, including tile murals of the well-muscled proletariat of the past, present and future. Within two decades trading had outgrown the building and relocated. The building now hosts conferences and art exhibitions.

On Open Monumenten Dag (Open Monuments Day; held the second weekend in September), you can access the bell tower for panoramic views.