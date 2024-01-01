W139

Medieval Centre & Red Light District

Duck into this contemporary arts centre and ponder the multimedia exhibits, which often have an edgy political angle. Check the website for frequent artist talks.

    Van Gogh Museum

    1.27 MILES

    This wonderful museum traces Van Gogh's life and artistic development via the world's largest collection of his work. More than 200 canvases are on…

    Vondelpark

    1.03 MILES

    Attracting over 12 million visitors per year, Amsterdam’s favorite playground is the green expanse of Vondelpark, with its 116 acres (47 hectares) of…

    Anne Frank Huis

    0.52 MILES

    Visiting the Anne Frank Huis is one of Amsterdam's most profound experiences. Tragically, of the 107,000 Jewish adults and children deported from the…

    Rijksmuseum

    1.08 MILES

    The Netherlands’ top treasure house, the Rijksmuseum (pronounced ‘rikes’), is among the world's finest art museums. With over 1.5km of galleries, it packs…

    Museum het Rembrandthuis

    0.38 MILES

    Housed in Rembrandt's former home on lively Jodenbreestraat, this evocative museum provides an unparalleled insight into one of the Netherlands’ greatest…

    Sint Janskerk

    26.3 MILES

    Impressive for both its size and its magnificent stained-glass windows, Sint Janskerk had chequered beginnings: previous incarnations of the building…

    Zuiderzeemuseum

    28.39 MILES

    This captivating museum consists of two sections, 300m apart: open-air Buitenmuseum, with more than 130 rebuilt and relocated dwellings and workshops, and…

    H'Art Museum

    0.65 MILES

    Formerly a branch of St Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum, H'Art Museum cut ties with Russia and now operates as an independent museum.

1. Belle Statue

0.07 MILES

Bearing the inscription 'Respect sex workers all over the world', the 2007-built bronze statue of Belle stands on a granite pedestal on the square outside…

2. Trompettersteeg

0.08 MILES

An intriguing place to view the Red Light action is Trompettersteeg, a teeny alley where the women in the windows charge some of the highest prices…

3. Oude Kerk Tower

0.09 MILES

Guides lead intriguing tours up into the 67m-high tower of the Oude Kerk. Tours last 30 minutes and depart every half hour. Prepare for lots of narrow…

4. Oude Kerk

0.09 MILES

Dating from 1306, the Oude Kerk is Amsterdam's oldest surviving building. It's also an intriguing moral contradiction: a church surrounded by active Red…

5. Beurs van Berlage

0.1 MILES

Master architect and ardent socialist HP Berlage (1856–1934) built Amsterdam's financial exchange in 1903. He filled the temple of capitalism with…

6. Warmoesstraat

0.11 MILES

Amsterdam's earliest canals grew out from the IJ River like the roots of a tree, and Warmoesstraat was one of the first streets to follow. Its historical…

7. Prostitution Information Centre

0.11 MILES

Established by a former sex worker, the PIC provides frank information about the industry to those in the trade, their customers and curious tourists. It…

8. Nationaal Monument

0.12 MILES

The obelisk on the Dam's eastern side was built in 1956 to commemorate WWII's fallen. Fronted by two lions, its pedestal has a number of symbolic statues:…