Now the five-star Grand Hotel Amrath, the grand 1916 Scheepvaarthuis is a neo-Gothic art deco beauty, the first and finest example of the expressionist Amsterdam School of architecture. The exterior resembles a ship's bow, awash with nautical detailing; look for figures of Neptune, his wife and four females who represent the compass points. Staff are happy for tourists to look around: head up to the 3rd floor to see the Great Hall with its leaded glass designed by Willem Bogtman.