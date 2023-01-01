Europe's largest Chinese Imperial–style Buddhist temple, built in 2000, is dedicated to Kuan Yin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy. Enter through the side gates (as is customary; the main gates are reserved for monks and nuns), make a donation, light an incense stick and ponder the thousand eyes and hands of the Bodhisattva statue.

The ornate 'mountain gate' – an intriguing concept in the narrow confines of the Zeedijk – refers to the traditional setting of Buddhist monasteries. The middle section set back from the street was designed along principles of feng shui.