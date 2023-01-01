First called Reguliersplein, then Botermarkt for the butter markets held here until the mid-19th century, this somewhat brash square now takes its name from the statue of the painter erected in 1876. Beneath Rembrandt is a photo-op favourite: imposing life-sized bronze sculptures re-creating his famous painting, The Night Watch (see the original in the Rijksmuseum).

Rembrandtplein evolved into a nightlife hub as cafes, restaurants and clubs opened their doors, and remains a cornerstone of Amsterdam nightlife.

On the northern side of the square, De Kroon, which opened in 1898, is one of the grandest cafés in town. Opposite, Café Schiller, dating from 1892, is renowned for its theatrical crowd and fabulous art deco interior, including stained-glass windows.