Crossing Herengracht, Keizersgracht and Prinsengracht canals, this waterway was dug in 1658 to link the Herengracht with the canals further south. The prettiest of Amsterdam's canals, it is famous for its seven bridges, though if you stand where it crosses Herengracht, you can count 15 bridges in all directions. The houses lining the canal are a decorative feast of gables and adornments. Reguliersgracht was named after an order of monks whose monastery was located nearby.

Where Prinsengracht crosses Reguliersgracht, there is a house with a stork statue above the door – the dwelling once belonged to a midwife.