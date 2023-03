An insight into life at the top of the pile in the 19th century, Museum Van Loon is an opulent 1672 residence that was first home to painter Ferdinand Bol and later to the wealthy Van Loon family. Important paintings such as The Marriage of Willem van Loon and Margaretha Bas by Jan Miense Molenaer and a collection of some 150 portraits of the Van Loons hang inside sumptuous interiors.