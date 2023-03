This grand 17th-century canal-house museum has a covetable collection of arm candy. More than 5000 bags can be found here, including a medieval pouch, Perspex 1960s containers, design classics by Chanel, Gucci and Versace, an ’80s touchtone phone bag and Madonna's ivy-strewn 'Evita' bag from the film's premiere. The cafe has pricey-but-nice high teas and cakes.