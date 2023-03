This handsome greystone house is known dramatically as the 'House with the Blood Stains'. Six-time mayor and diplomat Coenraad van Beuningen lost his fortune, then his mind, and scribbled graffiti on the facade, allegedly in his own blood. His mysterious 17th-century writing – which includes Hebrew letters and obscure Kabbalah symbols – is still faintly visible.

Wealthy businessman Gijsbert Dommer commissioned the house in 1671, hence the name.