Dating from the 1670s, the nine-arched 'Skinny Bridge' has had several incarnations, first in timber and later in concrete. It has a hand-operated central section that can be raised to let boats through. The bridge is especially pretty at night, when it glows with 1200 tiny lights. It has appeared in several films, including the 1971 James Bond thriller Diamonds Are Forever. Stand in the middle and feel it sway under the passing traffic.