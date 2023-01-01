Joods Historisch Museum

In this beautifully restored complex of four Ashkenazic synagogues from the 17th and 18th centuries, displays show the history of Jews in the Netherlands, including the rise of Jewish enterprise and its role in the Dutch economy. An excellent audioguide is included and there's a small children's museum with some activities.

Tickets also include admission to all of the Joods Cultureel Kwartier (Jewish Cultural Quarter) sites, including the Portuguese-Israelite Synagogue and the Hollandsche Schouwburg.