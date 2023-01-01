Mari Andriessen's Dockworker statue (1952), a monumental, aghast-looking figure, was commissioned to commemorate the general strike that began among dockworkers on 25 February 1941 to protest against the treatment of Jews. The first deportation round-up had occurred here a few days earlier.

The anniversary of the strike is still an occasion for wreath-laying, but has become a low-key affair with the demise of the Dutch Communist Party.

The statue stands beside the Portuguese-Israelite Synagogue, in triangular JD Meijerplein.