A distinctive striped building dating from 1923, this former bank now houses 23km of shelving storing Amsterdam archives. Fascinating displays of archive gems, such as the 1942 police report on the theft of Anne Frank's bike and a letter from Charles Darwin to Artis Royal Zoo in 1868, can be viewed in the enormous tiled basement vault.

Tours (adult/child €7.50/free, 1¼ hours) run at 2pm on Sundays, and must be booked in advance.

Upstairs, a gallery space mounts temporary exhibits (adult/child €7.50/5).