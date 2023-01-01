Flowers are not treats, but essentials in Amsterdam. Ever since 1860, this famous flower market has been located at the spot where nurserymen and women, having sailed up the Amstel from their smallholdings, would moor their barges to sell their wares directly to customers. No longer floating (it's now perched on piles), the market has plenty of high-kitsch miniature clogs, fridge magnets and wooden tulips; it's also a good place to buy (real) tulips in season and bulbs year-round.