The Heiligeweg (Holy Way) was once part of a route that pilgrims took to the spot where the 1345 Miracle of Amsterdam occurred. Halfway along, and directly opposite Voetboogstraat, you'll see the Rasphuis Gate, which led to a correctional institute in medieval times.

On the pedestal is a sculpture of a woman with two criminals chained at her side, beneath the Latin word castigatio (punishment).