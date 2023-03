The spiky spires of this neo-Gothic church are an unmissable landmark amid rows of handsome Singel homes. Officially known as the St Franciscus Xaveriuskerk, Krijtberg (Chalk Hill) replaced a clandestine Jesuit chapel on the same site in 1883; it's remained Jesuit to this day. If you get the chance, have a peek inside: the interior is typically, lavishly Jesuit, covered with paintings and statuary.

English mass is held on Saturdays at 5.15pm, and on some religious holidays.