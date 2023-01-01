When kitties go to the great sofa in the sky, most doting owners comfort themselves with a photo on the mantel; wealthy financier Bob Meijer founded an entire museum in memory of his red tomcat John Pierpont Morgan III. The collection includes artworks by Tsuguharu Foujita, Théophile Alexandre Steinlen and Amsterdam's chief sculptor, Hildo Krop. A visit here also gives you the opportunity to explore one of the Golden Bend's grand houses; it’s the only one open to the public.

You may get the chance to admire the cats that live in the building along with the art collection.