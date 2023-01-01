In 1796, following the French-installed government’s proclamation of religious freedom, De Duif became the Netherlands’ first Catholic church to be built with a public entrance in more than two centuries. The original church was demolished due to unstable construction; its replacement was built in 1857. Today, De Duif is an ecumenical church, and is also used as a venue for concerts, opera and private events.

If you're able to go inside, check out the clay friezes of the Stations of the Cross on the right wall, the pulpit carvings of St Willibrordus of Utrecht, and the organ reaching up to the vaulted ceiling, a sight in its own right.