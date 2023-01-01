Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Even if you don't catch a performance here, the cool contemporary architecture makes the magnificent 'Music Building on the IJ' worth swinging by for a visit. Work on it began in 1995, spanning 10 years until the opening in 2005. It comprises a large concert hall hosting everything from classical to world music, and the more intimate Bimhuis for jazz, and was designed by the Danish firm 3xNielsen.

You can visit the concert hall during box-office opening hours (2pm to 6pm Monday to Saturday) and during performances. The venue's Grand Café 4'33 has huge windows overlooking the IJ and is a pleasant spot for a drink, but the food is nothing to rave about.