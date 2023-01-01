OBA: Centrale Bibliotheek Amsterdam

This being Amsterdam, it has one of the coolest libraries you can imagine, built in 2007 and spread over multiple light, bright floors. The basement is devoted to kids, and has a wigwam, a huge polar bear and the magical, marvellous Mouse Mansion, with 100 beautifully detailed rooms, the work of artist Karina Content. On the 7th floor is the reasonably priced food court, where an outdoor terrace offers thrilling panoramic views across the water to Amsterdam's old town.