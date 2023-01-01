NEMO Science Museum

Perched atop the entrance to the IJ Tunnel is this unmissable green-copper building with a slanted roof, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano and almost surrounded by water. Its rooftop square has great views and water- and wind-operated hands-on exhibits. Inside, everything is interactive, with four floors of investigative mayhem kids of all ages will enjoy. Experiment with lifting yourself up via a pulley, making bubbles, building structures, dividing light into colours, racing your shadow, watching a chain-reaction display and discovering the teenage mind.

Piano conceived the design as the inverse of the IJ Tunnel below. Inside, his design reflects a 'noble factory', with exposed wiring and pipes.