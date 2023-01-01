Het Scheepvaartmuseum

A waterfront 17th-century admiralty building houses this state-of-the-art presentation of maritime memorabilia. Highlights include imaginatively presented Golden Age maps, fascinating 19th-century photos of early voyages and an audiovisual, immersive journey evoking a voyage by ship. There's plenty to keep the kids interested, too. Outside, you can clamber over the full-scale replica of the 700-tonne Amsterdam – one of the largest ships in the Dutch East India Company fleet – with its tiny bunks and sailors' hammocks, and admire the Royal Barge in the boathouse.