Adding to the lush greenness of the Plantage area, the city's oldest park is a small, lovely, willow-shaded spot for lazing by the Nieuwe Herengracht. It contains the Auschwitz Memorial, designed by Dutch writer and artist Jan Wolkers: a panel of cracked mirrors installed in the ground reflects the sky, and an inscription reads 'Nooit Meer' (Never Again). Buried beneath the monument lies an urn with ashes of those who died at Auschwitz.