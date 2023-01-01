The world's first microbe museum is a germaphobe's nightmare. Micropia has hands-on exhibits and microscopes to peer through and fascinating, if unsettling, facts about how many living organisms there are around us everyday. Dare to take a body scan and become acquainted with your own microorganisms and learn the unromantic side of locking lips via the kiss-o-meter. There are also glass models of viruses from ebola to smallpox. It's aimed at those aged eight and over.