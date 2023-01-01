Artis Royal Zoo

A wonderfully leafy expanse, mainland Europe's oldest zoo has a fine range of wildlife, with extensive habitats and room to wander. A lovely stretch runs along the canal looking across to the old Entrepot dock. Habitats include African savannah and tropical rainforest, and there are reptiles, lions, jaguars, elephants, giraffes and lots of primates. There's also an aquarium complex featuring coral reefs, shark tanks and an Amsterdam canal displayed from a fish's point of view, plus a planetarium and kids petting zoo.

Adjoining the zoo is the fascinating Micropia, a germaphobe's nightmare showing the millions of tiny microbes usually invisible to the human eye.