Welcome to Bariloche
The soaring peaks of Cerros Catedral, López, Nireco and Shaihuenque (to name just a few) – all well over 2000m high – ring the town, giving picture-postcard views in nearly every direction.
These mountains aren’t just for gazing, though – excellent snow coverage (sometimes exceeding 2m at the end of the season) makes this a winter wonderland, and a magnet for skiers and snowboarders.
In summertime the nature buffs take over, hitting the hills to climb, hike trails, fish for trout and ride mountain bikes and horses.
Puerto Varas to Bariloche Andean Lakes Crossing, Return Option
One-Way Lakes Crossing: Puerto Varas to Bariloche (1 day)After meeting in our local offices, head northeast toward Petrohué, a town bordering Llanquihue Lake, the second largest lake in Chile. During the drive, gaze in awe at two snowcapped volcanoes stealing the show, Calbuco and the perfectly cone-shaped Osorno.Enter Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park, expansive landscapes of soaring volcanoes, fragrant forests, rivers and glassy lakes, and learn about the park’s history with a knowledgeable guide. Disembark and stroll toward one of the park’s top attractions, the raging Petrohué Waterfalls, cascading down lava beds created by Osorno volcano looming in the background.Next, board a ferry and sail across Todos los Santos Lake, enveloped by the foothills of the Andes, to Peulla, a hamlet near the Argentina border. During the 2-hour boat ride on the shimmering green waters, weather permitting, be dazzled by views of Osorno, the ‘sharp-pointed’ Pontiagudo volcano, and El Tronador volcano, ‘The Thunderer,’ located in the southern Andes.Disembark at Peulla and enjoy a leisurely lunch (own expense) at a hotel, perhaps following it up with a pisco sour in the lounge.Then go through customs, board a bus and capture amazing views as you cross the border in the Andes range at 3,202 feet (976 meters) above sea level. Snake your way down the mountains to Puerto Frías, sail across the deep turquoise-colored Felix Frías Lake to Puerto Alegre, where you’ll take a bus to Puerto Blest. In the evening, cruise from Puerto Blest across the last of your lakes of the day, the sapphire-blue waters of Nahuel Huapi, spanning 346 square miles (897 sq km), its fingers stretching deep into beech and cypress woods.Arrive at Puerto Pañuelo after an hour and take a bus ride to the city of Bariloche, a tourism hotspot sprawled along the shoreline of Nahuel Huapi Lake.If you've opted for the round trip back to Chile, see Itinerary below for details.
Cerro Tronador Day Trip from Bariloche
Reaching an elevation of approximately 11,500 feet (3,500 meters), Cerro Tronador is the highest mountain in the Lake District, located near Bariloche on the border between Argentina and Chile. An extinct volcano in the southern Andes, Tronador was named 'thunderer' for the frequent sound produced by the ice tumbling from its seven glaciers.Start your day trip to Cerro Tronador upon pickup from your hotel in Bariloche, and enjoy the scenic drive aboard the coach, crossing the Pampa de Huenuleo en route. Travel alongside Pilmayen and Melgarejo creeks until you arrive at Gutierrez Lake, where you’ll stop at a lodge with its own private beach, including two wharves and a boat ramp.Back aboard the coach, continue along the east side of Mascardi Lake, crossing the Manso River – one of the region’s top white-water rafting rivers – to reach the base of Cerro Tronador. After a stop in the village of Pampa Linda for lunch (own expense), cross part of the Vuriloches Valley past a forest of coihues and lengas until your coach arrives at the glacier called Ventisquero Negro (Black Snowdrift). Here, see where the Manso River begins its journey all the way to the Atlantic Ocean.Just a bit further ahead, arrive at the foot of Cerro Tronador and gaze up at its three characteristic peaks – Pico Argentino, Pico Internacional and Pico Chileno – before embarking on a short, guided walk to the glaciers. Listen to the thunderous sound of ice calving off the glaciers as you approach, and look for mountaineers on three-day expeditions to the summit of Tronador before returning by coach to your Bariloche hotel.
San Martín de los Andes, Seven Lakes Day Trip from Bariloche
Start your journey north to San Martín de los Andes from San Carlos de Bariloche upon hotel pickup by your guide. Relax aboard the comfortable coach, driving along the scenic southern shore of Nahuel Huapi Lake and crossing the Limay Bridge over the Limay River. En route, your guide will offer commentary on the natural and historical features of the region.Bordering the Huemul arm of the lake's northern shore, pass Las Flores and Puerto Manzano with a brief stopover in the mountain town of Villa La Angostura. Here, stretch your legs and breathe in the fresh mountain air before continuing on the provincial route. (You can purchase snacks at several stops along the way, or bring your own food to eat.)Following the picturesque Road of the Seven Lakes, take in the spectacular sights of lakes Espejo, Correntoso, Escondido, Villarino, Falkner and Machonico before arriving at the shores of Lácar Lake (Lago Lácar), where the charming town of San Martín de los Andes is nestled between high mountain peaks.You’ll have about three hours to spend at your leisure in San Martín, including time to purchase lunch at one of the plentiful restaurants (own expense). Stroll through downtown streets teeming with arts and crafts shops and gear-rental stores that specialize in a range of outdoor activities – from hiking, biking, boating and skiing to hunting and fishing. As you walk around, admire the lovely character of San Martín and the Swiss Alpine architectural style of its wood cabins and quaint shops.On your return trip, the road goes through Cordoba Pass (Paso Cordoba) at an elevation of 3,940 feet (1,200 meters) and features a typical Patagonian landscape. See the confluence of the Traful and Limay rivers, the Valle Encantado (Enchanted Valley) and the Anfiteatro (a natural amphitheater) before arrival back in Bariloche around 5pm.
Bariloche Sightseeing Tour
The area around Nahuel Huapi Lake is known for its picturesque beauty -- reminiscent of the Swiss Alps with A-frame chalets, St Bernard dogs and pretty flower boxes. On this coach tour through the Bariloche Lakes District, take in the scenic alpine meadows and pristine forests of beech, cypress and pine. See stunning scenery amid lakes full of trout, salmon and perch, and enjoy knowledgeable commentary from your guide as you ride in a comfortable coach through this incredible region. Half-Day Tour (morning or afternoon): After pickup from your hotel, enjoy a day’s drive covering about 37 miles (60 km) of stunning territory. First, head out on the road that skirts the shores of Nahuel Huapi Lake. After six miles (10 km) you’ll reach Cerro Campanario (Belfry Hill), where you can disembark to take pictures with incredible vistas of several lake and mountain landmarks. Then, continue on to experience the quiet beauty of the Llao Llao Peninsula. When you reach the Llao Llao Peninsula, stop in Puerto Panuelo, a small port along the Nahuel Huapi Lake. Admire the San Eduardo Chapel, an elegant wooden structure by architect Alejandro Bustillo, who built several masterpieces in this region including the spectacular Llao Llao Hotel. Next, continue along the scenic route past Lopez Bay and Lopez Hill to Clover (El Trebol) Lagoon before your guide returns you to your hotel. Full-Day Tour:On your full-day coach tour, travel 155 miles (250 km), starting with a drive along the Limay River past Rincon Chico, Rincon Grande and the Amphitheater, a gorgeous area of clear waters and quiet beaches surrounded by craggy mountains. Continue to the Enchanted Valley (Valle Encantado) with its amazing rock formations, then on through Confluencia and Cuyin Manzano. Gauchos (cowboys) and their families settled the rustic hamlet of Cuyin Manzano before the national park was established. The residents sell handmade crafts such as knives with bone handles, wool clothing and rugs. Next, follow the road across the Minero River to the incredibly scenic Traful Lookout, perched on a sheer cliff three miles (5 km) above Lake Traful. After taking pictures and enjoying the view, continue to the charming lakeside hamlet of Villa Traful, where you can eat lunch (own expense) and browse the shops. Afterward, pass the sandy lakeside beaches of Puerto Arrayan and Portezuelo as you rejoin the Seven Lakes Road and head to Villa La Angostura. Considered one of Argentina’s loveliest towns, Villa La Angostura is a popular town on the north side of Nahuel Huapi Lake. The work of architect Alejandro Bustillo gives the town a lot of its charm, as does the natural setting. After a stop in Villa La Angostura, your guide and coach will take you back along the scenic roadway to your hotel in Bariloche.
El Bolson Day Trip from Bariloche
After pickup from your hotel, ride aboard a comfortable coach for 75 miles (120 km) along a scenic route, which skirts Gutierrez, Mascardi and Guillelmo lakes. Continue through Pampa del Toro and Cañadon de la Mosca with stunning views of the entire valley, and listen to commentary by your local guide as you travel through the gorgeous countryside to El Bolson. With its fertile soil and mild climate, El Bolson produces an abundance of fruit -- such as apples, pears, cherries, raspberries and strawberries -- as well as hops, which are made into a variety of foods and beer. Taste these and other delicious products at shops in town and enjoy a healthy lunch at one of El Bolson’s establishments (food and beverage not included). Explore the popular outdoor market where local artists showcase a variety of leatherwork, woodwork and clothing for sale, as well as edible goods. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and friendly welcome of this charming town, declared an ‘ecological municipality’ for its artisan markets, natural foods restaurants and organic farms – developed since hippies from Buenos Aires began moving to El Bolson in the ‘60s.After exploring the bounty of El Bolson – an excellent base for outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing and horseback riding, cross into Chubut province, just three miles (5 km) away. View Pitriquitron Hill, which has a small ski resort and excellent hiking trails, and see Las Golondrinas Farm located there. Your guide will return you to your hotel after a full day enjoying the abundance of El Bolson and the surrounding valley.
Puerto Blest Sightseeing Cruise and Waterfalls Hike from Bariloche
After pickup from your hotel in Bariloche by comfortable coach, a local guide will take you to Puerto Panuelo, where you will board your boat to Puerto Blest (boat tax and national park fee not included). As you cruise along the deep blue waters of Nahauel Huapi Lake, enjoy the stunning rainforest scenery of Patagonian cypress and coihue trees. This area has a unique microclimate with the most rainfall of any part of Argentina, which allows the growth of a rainforest with ferns, moss and fungi not found in other parts of the country. As you pass Centinela Island, view the gravesite of the respected founder of Nahauel Huapi National Park – Dr Francisco Moreno – an early explorer and naturalist who crossed the treacherous mountains by mule with his wife and four children when they first came to the region in the late 1800s. The boat will salute his memory with a blast of the horn as you pass the modest gravesite situated among the trees. Continue to enjoy the scenery and history as you arrive in Puerto Blest in time for lunch at a lakeside restaurant (own expense). Afterward, your guide will take you on an easy 650-yard (550-meter) walk up the steps that run alongside Los Cantaros Waterfall until you reach the top. Stroll along the banks of Los Cantaros Lake, which feeds the waterfall, and then enjoy free time to explore the trails of the area. After your day of exploring the scenery of Lake Nahauel Huapi and Puerto Blest, head back to Bariloche by boat before hoping on a bus with your guide to return you to your hotel.