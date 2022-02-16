Intertwined like yin and yang, Argentina’s northwestern provinces harbor an inspiring wealth of natural beauty and traditional culture. Bounded by Bolivia to the north and Chile to the west, the zone climbs from sweaty cloud forests westward to the puna highlands and some of the most majestic peaks of the Andes cordillera.

The two capitals, especially colonial Salta, which is beloved by travelers, are launchpads for exploring the jagged chromatic ravines of the Quebrada de Cafayate and Quebrada de Humahuaca, and the villages of the Valles Calchaquíes, rich in artisanal handicrafts and laced with high-altitude vineyards. Not to mention the stark puna scenery, the national parks of Calilegua and El Rey, and the aromatic Cafayate torrontés, Argentina's signature white wine.