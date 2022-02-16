Just south of Angastaco, the rutted earthen highway that is RN 40 weaves through surrealist rock formations that are unofficially called the Angastaco…
Salta & Jujuy Provinces
Intertwined like yin and yang, Argentina’s northwestern provinces harbor an inspiring wealth of natural beauty and traditional culture. Bounded by Bolivia to the north and Chile to the west, the zone climbs from sweaty cloud forests westward to the puna highlands and some of the most majestic peaks of the Andes cordillera.
The two capitals, especially colonial Salta, which is beloved by travelers, are launchpads for exploring the jagged chromatic ravines of the Quebrada de Cafayate and Quebrada de Humahuaca, and the villages of the Valles Calchaquíes, rich in artisanal handicrafts and laced with high-altitude vineyards. Not to mention the stark puna scenery, the national parks of Calilegua and El Rey, and the aromatic Cafayate torrontés, Argentina's signature white wine.
See
Angastaco Natural Monument
Just south of Angastaco, the rutted earthen highway that is RN 40 weaves through surrealist rock formations that are unofficially called the Angastaco…
See
Serranía de Hornocal
Located 25km east of Humahuaca, this jagged row of rock 'teeth' offers utterly spectacular colors. Tours run here but it's drivable in a normal car with…
See
James Turrell Museum
Colomé Bodega boasts this stunning museum designed by artist James Turrell that features a permanent exhibition of six of his works. These are utterly…
See
Museo de Arqueología de Alta Montaña
One of northern Argentina's premier museums, MAAM has a serious and informative exhibition focusing on Inca culture and, in particular, the child…
See
Parque Nacional Los Cardones
Flanking the winding RP 33 from Salta to Cachi across the Cuesta del Obispo, this park takes its name from the cardón (candelabra cactus), the park’s…
See
Finca las Nubes
Located 5km southwest of Cafayate along the road to Río Colorado (it’s signposted ‘Mounier’), this small, organic and friendly winery has a fabulous…
See
Parque Nacional Calilegua
Accessible by one of the region's scenic drives, and protected since 1979, this beautiful national park stretches over 76 hectares and rambles up…
See
Culturarte
An attractive modern space, Culturarte showcases exhibitions by a collective of 26 well-established Argentine contemporary artists. There's often work of…
See
Iglesia de Susques
Susques is well worth a stop for its terrific village church. Dating from 1598, it has a thatched roof, cactus-wood ceiling and beaten-earth floor, as…
