Welcome to Quebrada de Humahuaca
Dotting the valley are dusty, picturesque, indigenous towns offering a fine variety of places to stay, plus historic adobe churches, handicrafts and homey restaurants serving warming locro and llama fillets. It's no surprise that the region has experienced a tourism boom in recent years, but it remains an under-the-radar world-class destination. You won't be alone here, but with landscapes this magical, it will hardly matter.
Full Day Tour to Quebrada de Humahuaca
The Quebrada de Humahuaca is a 95-mile-long (155-km) mountain valley and ravine in the Jujuy province of northwestern Argentina. The Río Grande flows through the gorge during the summer.After hotel pickup in Salta, travel north with your guide for about two hours toward the quebrada. During the ride, learn about how this UNESCO World Heritage site once served as a caravan road for the Incans, later as a pivotal commercial route during the colonial period and also saw battles during the Argentine War of Independence. When you arrive in the picturesque village of Purmamarca, walk by the church and note its organ-pipe cacti-covered roof, and peruse the jewelry and wool rugs at the craft market. The unforgettable sight here, however, lies at the end of the road, looming over town: Cerro de los Siete Colores (Seven Colors Hill), with striated hues ranging from cream to green to a deep plum. Continue north to Tilcara in the heart of the quebrada. Just outside the town, climb a hilltop to see the pre-Incan fortress ruins of Pucará, and enjoy sweeping views of the valley. Then head back to the town square to visit the archeological museum.Pass through Huacalera, and while crossing the Tropic of Capricorn road, admire the multicolored La Pollera de la Coya hill. In Uquía, see 17th-century paintings by indigenous students of the Cuzco School, a Roman Catholic artistic institution founded in Peru.Around midday, arrive at Humahuaca, your northernmost stop and the most densely populated town in the quebrada. Stroll past white colonial buildings lining the cobblestoned streets, climb a flight of steps to see the Monument of Independence built in 1950 and gaze out onto the Río Grande valley. Visit the local cathedral and observe more Cuzco School paintings, and then enjoy lunch in town (own expense); feel free to ask your knowledgeable guide for recommendations on where to eat.After lunch, head back south and pass by La Paleta del Pintor (Painter’s Palette), a series of triangular jags in distinct stripes of rose, green and ocher that form a natural tableau framing the town of Maimará.Stop in San Salvador de Jujuy, situated at the southern end of the gorge. Visit the French-Baroque Flag’s Hall and see the flag bestowed by General Belgrano to the city following the Battle of Salta. Inside San Salvador de Jujuy Cathedral, admire the wood-carved pulpit laminated in gold. Passing by the Government House, ponder over the allegorical statues by native Lola Mora.Keep heading south via the narrow and winding Route 9 for views of subtropical vegetation, the Santa Laura Pass, the dam of La Cienaga (the Swamp), Las Maderas and Campo Alegre, and travel through Vaqueros before arriving back at your hotel in Salta.
2-day Train to the Clouds, Salinas Grandes, and Humahuaca tour
Day 01: Train to the Clouds and Vuelta a las Alturas (Quebrada del Toro and Salinas Grandes)The tour begins with the pick up at 6.30am from your hotel located in downtown Salta. Our professional guide will pick us up in a 4x4 vehicle which will allow us to enter places that we could not visit with a bus. When leaving the City of Salta, the route will be parallel to the train tracks of the Train to the Clouds, through the Quebrada del Toro where the landscape is a transition between thick vegetation and the appearance of the first cardones.Around 11.40am, we will arrive at San Antonio de los Cobres, a town that is at the foot of the Velvet Mountain. We will go to the train station and embark on the emblematic Train to the Clouds. At 12 noon we will leave and start the journey that we were all waiting for. The landscapes that we can observe from the train will be unforgettable.The train at its 35km per hour allows you to contemplate, photograph and experience the beauty of nature, stillness and immensity. On board is offered bar service, postal service and merchandising.About 13 hours we will arrive to the Viaduct of Polvorilla, the most recognized image of this trip. Here we will uncover for 30 minutes to be able to tour the place and take incredible photos.We get back on the train and start the return to San Antonio de los Cobres, arriving at the station at about 2:45pm. Here we will have free time where we can tour the town and have lunch. Once back in the vehicle, we will cross Route 40 until we reach the Salinas Grandes, right on the border between Salta and Jujuy. This salt flat extends over an area of 212 sq km and forms a unique and unforgettable landscape. Next we will begin the descent by the Cuesta de Lipán where condors and typical fauna of the place are usually seen; And near 5pm, we will arrive at the typical town of Purmamarca.NIGHT IN PURMAMARCA (Accommodation not included). Day 02: Purmamarca and Quebrada de HumahuacaWe will continue our trip at 10.30am, touring with our guide the renowned town of Purmamarca, paying special attention to the Cerro de los Siete Colores. Then we will pass by the Hornet Post, continuing towards the town of Tilcara. We will continue to Huacalera, passing through the Tropic of Capricorn, from where you can see the colors of the hill called the Pollera de la Colla.We will arrive to Humahuaca with its important Cathedral and the Independence Monument (El Indio), of this town its narrow and cobbled streets, worthy of walking on foot, with its low houses of adobe conserving its historical physiognomy.Here we will have free time to have lunch, then start our return, passing through the city of San Salvador de Jujuy, where we will visit the Hall of the Flag and the Cathedral Church. We will return to the city of Salta by the route arriving at around 7pm.
3-Day Quebrada de Humahuaca from Salta
Day 1: Pick up at your hotel in Salta. Then, as we head North, we get a taste of verdant sub-tropical greenery as we travel up the old mountain road linking Salta with San Salvador de Jujuy. San Salvador is rich in history. We can visit its excellent museum on the War of Independence. We’ll stop for lunch in Yala by the tranquil lagoons. Then we climb in altitude up into the colorful gorge of the Quebrada de Humahuaca, visiting the Posta de Hornillos, an old Spanish fort from the 18th century. Overnight in Tilcara, the hippy, arty, musical capital of the Quebrada. We’ll recommend a peña (traditional live music) venue for the evening. Meals: Lunch: restaurant, Yala. Dinner: your choice of recommended restaurants in Tilcara Overnight: We'll recommend a choice of hotels in Tilcara. Please note that accommodation is not included. Day 2: After a morning walk up the Garganta del Diablo (Devil’s Throat) in Tilcara, we head up the Quebrada de Humahuaca, crossing the Tropic of Capricorn to see the famous Spanish colonial artwork of Uquia’s 17th century church and visit Humahuaca itself at the head of the valley. This indigenous town has an excellent and colorful local food market and local craftsmen and women market sell clothes and tapestries woven from lamb and llama wool. Then we head up an unmade track out of town, climbing to more than 4,000m to see the Nine Coloured Hill of Hornocal, a wondrous natural formation of ancient rock from the era of the dinosaurs. Meals: Lunch: restaurant in Humahuaca. Dinner: your choice of recommended restaurants in Tilcara Overnight: hotel in Tilcara. Please note that accommodation is not included. Day 3: After a visit to the hillltop pukara (fort) of Tilcara, the home of the original indigenous settlers in pre-Inca times, we’ll see the famous Seven Coloured Hill at Purmamarca. Take a short walk across the river and climb to find a perch which gives us outstanding views of the hill well away from the tourist buses. We climb the Cuesta de Lipan, rising to 4,200m and a superb view of the Salinas Grandes, as well as wild vicuña if we’re lucky! Then we descend to the salt flats: an immense expanse of naturally formed saline fields. From here we return to San Salvador de Jujuy and Salta city via the sugar cane and tobacco fields. Drop off at your hotel in Salta.
4 Days 4 full Excursions Promotion
Each excursion included is a full day tour. They start a 6:30am and return at 07:00pm approximatlely. In every excursion you will have many stops along the road entering in the main atracctions and towns in order to have a complete tour. We include water and snaks (candys and argentine alfajor) along the trip. Lunch is not included, you are free to chose the restaurant. You will have enouhg time to lunch and visit the towns. CAFAYATE: Enjoy one of the most spectacular ravines of our land, Quebrada de las Conchas, together with the best wines of Cafayate. The journey begins towards the south of the province, where we will visit the historic villages of the Lerma Valley. Then, we will head for the Quebrada de las Conchas, where the wind and water eroded the mountains, giving strange shapes, such as El Amphitheater, Devil's Throat and Los Castillos, among others. In Cafayate you will have the possibility to visit wineries, with tastings of the best wines of the area, among them the Torrontés. After lunch you will undertake the return to Salta through the Quebrada de las Conchas and the Lerma Valley.SALINAS GRANDESWith this tour you will see Purmamarca, mountain of the 7 colors and the Salinas, all in one day! The route begins towards Quebrada de Humahuaca, passing through the villages of Yala, Volcán and Tumbaya until arriving at the magical town of Purmamarca. Here, you can see the Cerro de los Siete Colores, the artisan market and stroll through the narrow streets. Then you will ascend the Cuesta del Lipán, Cuesta del Saladillo, Abra de Potrerillos, until you reach 4,150 meters above sea level. You will also be able to appreciate the blue volcanoes of the Salinas Grandes and great amount of fauna of the region. When you return, you will make another stop in Purmamarca, a 40-minute walk through the Colorados, free time for lunch and return to Salta.HUMAHUACA:Enjoy an adventure that will take you through unique landscapes and villages, for its beauty and its people. Departing from Salta, you will be able to visit the most impressive places of northern Argentina such as Purmamarca, Cerro de los Siete Colores, Maimará, La Paleta del Pintor, visit to Pucará de Tilcara, Uquía, Tropic of Capricorn and Humahuaca.CACHI:Enjoy this excursion where you can get to know the most beautiful landscapes of the Calchaquí Valleys and the magical town of Cachi. The route begins in the Lerma Valley, then enters the Quebrada de los Laureles, where you can see a landscape of yungas. In Cuesta del Obispo you can have a panoramic view of the Enchanted Valley and enjoy its spectacular views. In Piedra del Molino we will reach the highest point, 3,384 meters above sea level, and then we will head for the Tin Tin and Payogasta Straight to reach Cachi. Once there, we will visit the museum, the church and you can walk through its magical streets. The return to Salta.
