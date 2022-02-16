Córdoba’s beautiful Manzana Jesuítica (Jesuit Block), like its counterpart in Buenos Aires, is also known as the Manzana de las Luces (Block of…
Córdoba & the Central Sierras
Argentina’s second city is bursting with life. Home to seven major universities, Córdoba has a young population that ensures an excellent nightlife and a vibrant cultural scene. Córdoba also has a complex history, with its architectural and cultural heritage rooted in the arrival of Jesuit missionaries from colonial Spain, who based themselves here when they first arrived in Argentina.
The rolling hill country outside of town is dotted with places that could grab your attention for a day or a month, including five Jesuit missions that each make for an easy day trip. Adventure buffs head to the hills for stellar paragliding and trekking in a couple of national parks nearby. The hippie towns of San Marcos Sierras and Capilla del Monte give a glimpse into Argentina's alternative lifestyles. Further southwest, the Valle de Conlara and the Sierras Puntanas offer a chance to get away from the crowds and into the heart of the countryside.
Explore Córdoba & the Central Sierras
- MManzana Jesuítica
Córdoba’s beautiful Manzana Jesuítica (Jesuit Block), like its counterpart in Buenos Aires, is also known as the Manzana de las Luces (Block of…
- MMuseo Superior de Bellas Artes Evita
The Palacio Ferrerya – Nueva Córdoba’s landmark building – was built in 1914 and designed by Ernest Sanson in the Louis XVI style. The building itself is…
- PPaseo del Buen Pastor
This cultural center and performance space was built in 1901 as a combined chapel, monastery and women’s prison. In mid-2007 it was re-inaugurated to…
- MMuseo Rocsen
The 27,000-plus pieces on display in this museum near the tiny town of Nono form probably the most eclectic collection of trash/treasure you’re ever…
- PParque Nacional Sierra de las Quijadas
Fans of the Road Runner cartoon will feel oddly at home among the red sandstone rock formations in this rarely visited national park. The park comprises…
- MMuseo de la Memoria
A chilling testament to the excesses of Argentina’s military dictatorship, this museum occupies a space formerly used as a clandestine center for…
- LLa Casa de la Piedra Pintada
At La Casa de la Piedra Pintada, more than 50 rock carvings are easily visible in the rock face. Follow the road until you reach an open meadow at the…
- IIglesia de la Compañía de Jesús
Designed by the Flemish Padre Philippe Lemaire, this church dates from 1645 but was not completed until 1671, with the successful execution of Lemaire’s…
- UUritorco
The highest mountain of the Sierras Chicas, at 1950m, Uritorco is the main reason people come to Capilla del Monte. No matter what it is that draws them…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Córdoba & the Central Sierras.
See
Manzana Jesuítica
Córdoba’s beautiful Manzana Jesuítica (Jesuit Block), like its counterpart in Buenos Aires, is also known as the Manzana de las Luces (Block of…
See
Museo Superior de Bellas Artes Evita
The Palacio Ferrerya – Nueva Córdoba’s landmark building – was built in 1914 and designed by Ernest Sanson in the Louis XVI style. The building itself is…
See
Paseo del Buen Pastor
This cultural center and performance space was built in 1901 as a combined chapel, monastery and women’s prison. In mid-2007 it was re-inaugurated to…
See
Museo Rocsen
The 27,000-plus pieces on display in this museum near the tiny town of Nono form probably the most eclectic collection of trash/treasure you’re ever…
See
Parque Nacional Sierra de las Quijadas
Fans of the Road Runner cartoon will feel oddly at home among the red sandstone rock formations in this rarely visited national park. The park comprises…
See
Museo de la Memoria
A chilling testament to the excesses of Argentina’s military dictatorship, this museum occupies a space formerly used as a clandestine center for…
See
La Casa de la Piedra Pintada
At La Casa de la Piedra Pintada, more than 50 rock carvings are easily visible in the rock face. Follow the road until you reach an open meadow at the…
See
Iglesia de la Compañía de Jesús
Designed by the Flemish Padre Philippe Lemaire, this church dates from 1645 but was not completed until 1671, with the successful execution of Lemaire’s…
See
Uritorco
The highest mountain of the Sierras Chicas, at 1950m, Uritorco is the main reason people come to Capilla del Monte. No matter what it is that draws them…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Córdoba & the Central Sierras
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.