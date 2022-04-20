San Telmo

Full of charm and personality, San Telmo is one of BA's most attractive neighborhoods, with narrow cobbled streets and low-story colonial houses. This is where some of the first homes were built in the early years of the colony, and these elaborate mansions later became conventillos (tenement housing) for European immigrants. Amid the melancholy of homesickness and the merging of musical traditions in the shared patios of the conventillos, tango music was born. Take a walk around; history oozes from every corner of this barrio.

Explore San Telmo

  • Feria de San Telmo

    On Sundays, San Telmo’s main drag is closed to traffic and the street is a sea of both locals and tourists browsing craft stalls, waiting at vendors’…

  • E

    El Zanjón de Granados

    This amazing urban architectural site is a must for travelers interested in the city's history. A series of old tunnels, sewers and cisterns (built from…

  • P

    Plaza Dorrego

    After Plaza de Mayo, Plaza Dorrego is the city’s oldest plaza. Dating back to the 18th century, it was originally a pit stop for caravans bringing…

  • M

    Mercado de San Telmo

    Occupying an entire city block, this striking marketplace was built in 1897 by Juan Antonio Buschiazzo, the Italian-born Argentine architect who designed…

  • M

    Museo Histórico Nacional

    Located in Parque Lezama is the city’s national historical museum. It’s mostly dedicated to Argentina’s revolution of May 25, 1810, though there is some…

  • M

    Museo de Arte Moderno de Buenos Aires

    After significant renovations, this excellent museum is a magnet for modern-art enthusiasts. Housed in a former tobacco warehouse, this spacious museum…

  • P

    Pasaje de la Defensa

    Originally built for the Ezeiza family in around 1880, this building later became a conventillo (tenement house) that was home to dozens of families…

  • I

    Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa

    The striking late-19th-century Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa (Russian Orthodox Church) on the north side of Parque Lezama is the work of architect Alejandro…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout San Telmo.

