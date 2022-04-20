On Sundays, San Telmo’s main drag is closed to traffic and the street is a sea of both locals and tourists browsing craft stalls, waiting at vendors’…
San Telmo
Full of charm and personality, San Telmo is one of BA's most attractive neighborhoods, with narrow cobbled streets and low-story colonial houses. This is where some of the first homes were built in the early years of the colony, and these elaborate mansions later became conventillos (tenement housing) for European immigrants. Amid the melancholy of homesickness and the merging of musical traditions in the shared patios of the conventillos, tango music was born. Take a walk around; history oozes from every corner of this barrio.
Explore San Telmo
- Feria de San Telmo
On Sundays, San Telmo’s main drag is closed to traffic and the street is a sea of both locals and tourists browsing craft stalls, waiting at vendors’…
- EEl Zanjón de Granados
This amazing urban architectural site is a must for travelers interested in the city's history. A series of old tunnels, sewers and cisterns (built from…
- PPlaza Dorrego
After Plaza de Mayo, Plaza Dorrego is the city’s oldest plaza. Dating back to the 18th century, it was originally a pit stop for caravans bringing…
- MMercado de San Telmo
Occupying an entire city block, this striking marketplace was built in 1897 by Juan Antonio Buschiazzo, the Italian-born Argentine architect who designed…
- MMuseo Histórico Nacional
Located in Parque Lezama is the city’s national historical museum. It’s mostly dedicated to Argentina’s revolution of May 25, 1810, though there is some…
- BBasílica de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Marking the approach into San Telmo, this 18th-century Dominican church and monastery has a long and colorful history. On the left tower you’ll see…
- MMuseo de Arte Moderno de Buenos Aires
After significant renovations, this excellent museum is a magnet for modern-art enthusiasts. Housed in a former tobacco warehouse, this spacious museum…
- PPasaje de la Defensa
Originally built for the Ezeiza family in around 1880, this building later became a conventillo (tenement house) that was home to dozens of families…
- IIglesia Ortodoxa Rusa
The striking late-19th-century Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa (Russian Orthodox Church) on the north side of Parque Lezama is the work of architect Alejandro…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout San Telmo.
See
Feria de San Telmo
On Sundays, San Telmo’s main drag is closed to traffic and the street is a sea of both locals and tourists browsing craft stalls, waiting at vendors’…
See
El Zanjón de Granados
This amazing urban architectural site is a must for travelers interested in the city's history. A series of old tunnels, sewers and cisterns (built from…
See
Plaza Dorrego
After Plaza de Mayo, Plaza Dorrego is the city’s oldest plaza. Dating back to the 18th century, it was originally a pit stop for caravans bringing…
See
Mercado de San Telmo
Occupying an entire city block, this striking marketplace was built in 1897 by Juan Antonio Buschiazzo, the Italian-born Argentine architect who designed…
See
Museo Histórico Nacional
Located in Parque Lezama is the city’s national historical museum. It’s mostly dedicated to Argentina’s revolution of May 25, 1810, though there is some…
See
Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Rosario
Marking the approach into San Telmo, this 18th-century Dominican church and monastery has a long and colorful history. On the left tower you’ll see…
See
Museo de Arte Moderno de Buenos Aires
After significant renovations, this excellent museum is a magnet for modern-art enthusiasts. Housed in a former tobacco warehouse, this spacious museum…
See
Pasaje de la Defensa
Originally built for the Ezeiza family in around 1880, this building later became a conventillo (tenement house) that was home to dozens of families…
See
Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa
The striking late-19th-century Iglesia Ortodoxa Rusa (Russian Orthodox Church) on the north side of Parque Lezama is the work of architect Alejandro…
Guidebooks
Learn more about San Telmo
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.