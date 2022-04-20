The beautifully marshy land of this sprawling waterfront nature reserve is a popular site for weekend picnics, walks and bike rides (rental kiosks line…
Puerto Madero
Buenos Aires' newest and shiniest barrio is Puerto Madero, home to lofty skyscrapers and regenerated brick warehouses that have been converted into some of the city's most exclusive lofts, offices, hotels and restaurants. Cobbled waterside promenades make walking a pleasure for pedestrians, while the open green spaces provide room to breathe.
Explore Puerto Madero
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Puerto Madero.
See
Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur
The beautifully marshy land of this sprawling waterfront nature reserve is a popular site for weekend picnics, walks and bike rides (rental kiosks line…
See
Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur Northern Entrance
The northern entrance to the Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur.
See
Colección de Arte Amalia Lacroze de Fortabat
Prominently located at the northern end of Puerto Madero is this stunning art museum showcasing the private collection of the late billionaire,…
See
Fragata Sarmiento
Over 23,000 Argentine naval cadets and officers have trained aboard this 85m sailing vessel, which traveled around the world 37 times between 1899 and…
See
Faena Arts Center
This very large, airy art space – in a beautifully renovated flour mill – highlights the contemporary dreams of local and international artists and…
See
Puente de la Mujer
The striking Puente de la Mujer is Puerto Madero’s signature monument. Unveiled in 2001, this gleaming white structure spans Dique 3 and resembles a sharp…
See
Corbeta Uruguay
This 46m-long military ship conducted surveys along Argentina’s coast and supplied bases in Antarctica until it was decommissioned in 1926, after 52 years…
See
Fuente de las Nereidas
This marble fountain dating from 1903 by the controversial Argentine sculptor Lola Mora was originally intended for Plaza de Mayo, but was considered…
