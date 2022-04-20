Puerto Madero

Buenos Aires' newest and shiniest barrio is Puerto Madero, home to lofty skyscrapers and regenerated brick warehouses that have been converted into some of the city's most exclusive lofts, offices, hotels and restaurants. Cobbled waterside promenades make walking a pleasure for pedestrians, while the open green spaces provide room to breathe.

Explore Puerto Madero

  • Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur

    The beautifully marshy land of this sprawling waterfront nature reserve is a popular site for weekend picnics, walks and bike rides (rental kiosks line…

  • F

    Fragata Sarmiento

    Over 23,000 Argentine naval cadets and officers have trained aboard this 85m sailing vessel, which traveled around the world 37 times between 1899 and…

  • F

    Faena Arts Center

    This very large, airy art space – in a beautifully renovated flour mill – highlights the contemporary dreams of local and international artists and…

  • P

    Puente de la Mujer

    The striking Puente de la Mujer is Puerto Madero’s signature monument. Unveiled in 2001, this gleaming white structure spans Dique 3 and resembles a sharp…

  • C

    Corbeta Uruguay

    This 46m-long military ship conducted surveys along Argentina’s coast and supplied bases in Antarctica until it was decommissioned in 1926, after 52 years…

  • F

    Fuente de las Nereidas

    This marble fountain dating from 1903 by the controversial Argentine sculptor Lola Mora was originally intended for Plaza de Mayo, but was considered…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Puerto Madero.

  • See

    Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur

    The beautifully marshy land of this sprawling waterfront nature reserve is a popular site for weekend picnics, walks and bike rides (rental kiosks line…

  • See

    Fragata Sarmiento

    Over 23,000 Argentine naval cadets and officers have trained aboard this 85m sailing vessel, which traveled around the world 37 times between 1899 and…

  • See

    Faena Arts Center

    This very large, airy art space – in a beautifully renovated flour mill – highlights the contemporary dreams of local and international artists and…

  • See

    Puente de la Mujer

    The striking Puente de la Mujer is Puerto Madero’s signature monument. Unveiled in 2001, this gleaming white structure spans Dique 3 and resembles a sharp…

  • See

    Corbeta Uruguay

    This 46m-long military ship conducted surveys along Argentina’s coast and supplied bases in Antarctica until it was decommissioned in 1926, after 52 years…

  • See

    Fuente de las Nereidas

    This marble fountain dating from 1903 by the controversial Argentine sculptor Lola Mora was originally intended for Plaza de Mayo, but was considered…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Puerto Madero

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.