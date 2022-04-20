This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
Palermo
Palermo's large, grassy parks – regally punctuated with grand monuments – are popular destinations on weekends, when families fill the shady lanes, cycle the bike paths and paddle on the peaceful lakes. The sub-neighborhood of Palermo Viejo (itself subdivided into Soho and Hollywood) is home to dozens of restaurants, bars, nightclubs and shops, along with the city's largest selection of boutique hotels.
- Parque 3 de Febrero
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
- Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires
Sparkling inside its glass walls, this airy modern-art museum is one of the city's most impressive. It displays the fine Latin American art collection of…
- Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes
This is Argentina’s most important fine arts museum, containing many key works by Benito Quinquela Martín, Xul Solar, Eduardo Sívori and other Argentine…
- Jardín Botánico Carlos Thays
Escape the frenzied traffic and packed sidewalks around Plaza Italia by dipping inside this lush botanical garden, designed by renowned landscape…
- MMuseo Nacional de Arte Decorativo
This museum is housed in the stunning beaux-arts Residencia Errázuriz Alvear mansion (1917), once the residence of Chilean aristocrat couple Matías…
- MMuseo Evita
This museum is devoted to Argentina's iconic first lady and wife of President Juan Domingo Perón. Housed in a gorgeous 1923 mansion that from 1948…
- MMuseo Casa de Ricardo Rojas
Walk under the facade, modeled after the Casa de Independencia in Tucumán, and behold a quaint courtyard surrounded by European and Incan architectural…
- BBiblioteca Nacional
Argentina's national library dates back to 1810 and was founded in the wake of the May revolution by the country's first government, for whom access to…
- MMuseo Xul Solar
Xul Solar was a painter and poet, an inventor of two languages, and a friend of Jorge Luis Borges, among other notable distinctions. This museum (located…
