Palermo's large, grassy parks – regally punctuated with grand monuments – are popular destinations on weekends, when families fill the shady lanes, cycle the bike paths and paddle on the peaceful lakes. The sub-neighborhood of Palermo Viejo (itself subdivided into Soho and Hollywood) is home to dozens of restaurants, bars, nightclubs and shops, along with the city's largest selection of boutique hotels.

  • Parque 3 de Febrero

    This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…

  • Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes

    This is Argentina’s most important fine arts museum, containing many key works by Benito Quinquela Martín, Xul Solar, Eduardo Sívori and other Argentine…

  • Jardín Botánico Carlos Thays

    Escape the frenzied traffic and packed sidewalks around Plaza Italia by dipping inside this lush botanical garden, designed by renowned landscape…

    Museo Nacional de Arte Decorativo

    This museum is housed in the stunning beaux-arts Residencia Errázuriz Alvear mansion (1917), once the residence of Chilean aristocrat couple Matías…

    Museo Evita

    This museum is devoted to Argentina's iconic first lady and wife of President Juan Domingo Perón. Housed in a gorgeous 1923 mansion that from 1948…

    Museo Casa de Ricardo Rojas

    Walk under the facade, modeled after the Casa de Independencia in Tucumán, and behold a quaint courtyard surrounded by European and Incan architectural…

    Biblioteca Nacional

    Argentina's national library dates back to 1810 and was founded in the wake of the May revolution by the country's first government, for whom access to…

    Museo Xul Solar

    Xul Solar was a painter and poet, an inventor of two languages, and a friend of Jorge Luis Borges, among other notable distinctions. This museum (located…

