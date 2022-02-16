Santa Fe's principal historical landmark is this Franciscan monastery and museum, built in 1680. While the museum is mediocre, the church is beautiful,…
Along the Río Paraná
The mighty Paraná, the continent’s second-longest river at 2485 miles (4000km), dominates the geography of Northeast Argentina. The cities along it have their town centers a sensible distance above the shorelines of this flood-prone monster, but have a costanera (riverbank) that’s the focus of much social life. The river is still important for trade, and large oceangoing vessels ply it to and beyond Rosario, the region's top urban destination.
The Paraná is the demesne of enormous river fish – including surubí, dorado and pacú – that attract sports fishers from around the world.
Explore Along the Río Paraná
- CConvento y Museo de San Francisco
Santa Fe's principal historical landmark is this Franciscan monastery and museum, built in 1680. While the museum is mediocre, the church is beautiful,…
- CCostanera
Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of…
- MMuseo Histórico Provincial
In a lovable 17th-century building, this museum has a variety of possessions and mementos of various provincial governors and caudillos (provincial…
- CCostanera
The costanera of Corrientes is one of the most attractive along the entire Río Paraná with shady park areas, gold-sand beaches and a variety of bars and…
- MMuseo y Mercado Provincial de Artesanías
Promoting handicrafts from throughout the province, this is a likable little place that is part museum, part shop. Ask the curator to explain things to…
- MMuseo Municipal de Bellas Artes
This gallery is worth a visit for its inventive displays of contemporary and 20th-century artworks from the MACRO collection, and its small collection of…
- CCentro de Visitantes San Nicolás
The visitors center has two hiking trails, the best of which is the Sendero Curupí, which winds through the bush for 2km and offers the chance to spot…
- PParque Nacional Mburucuyá
Less well known than neighboring Parque Esteros del Iberá, this compact national park contains more than 100 small lakes and boasts thriving communities…
- CCayastá Ruins
Set beside the Río San Javier, these atmospheric ruins are well worth a visit. The river has eroded away a good portion of them and there’s ongoing…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Along the Río Paraná.
See
Convento y Museo de San Francisco
Santa Fe's principal historical landmark is this Franciscan monastery and museum, built in 1680. While the museum is mediocre, the church is beautiful,…
See
Costanera
Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of…
See
Museo Histórico Provincial
In a lovable 17th-century building, this museum has a variety of possessions and mementos of various provincial governors and caudillos (provincial…
See
Costanera
The costanera of Corrientes is one of the most attractive along the entire Río Paraná with shady park areas, gold-sand beaches and a variety of bars and…
See
Museo y Mercado Provincial de Artesanías
Promoting handicrafts from throughout the province, this is a likable little place that is part museum, part shop. Ask the curator to explain things to…
See
Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes
This gallery is worth a visit for its inventive displays of contemporary and 20th-century artworks from the MACRO collection, and its small collection of…
See
Centro de Visitantes San Nicolás
The visitors center has two hiking trails, the best of which is the Sendero Curupí, which winds through the bush for 2km and offers the chance to spot…
See
Parque Nacional Mburucuyá
Less well known than neighboring Parque Esteros del Iberá, this compact national park contains more than 100 small lakes and boasts thriving communities…
See
Cayastá Ruins
Set beside the Río San Javier, these atmospheric ruins are well worth a visit. The river has eroded away a good portion of them and there’s ongoing…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Along the Río Paraná
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.