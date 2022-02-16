The mighty Paraná, the continent’s second-longest river at 2485 miles (4000km), dominates the geography of Northeast Argentina. The cities along it have their town centers a sensible distance above the shorelines of this flood-prone monster, but have a costanera (riverbank) that’s the focus of much social life. The river is still important for trade, and large oceangoing vessels ply it to and beyond Rosario, the region's top urban destination.

The Paraná is the demesne of enormous river fish – including surubí, dorado and pacú – that attract sports fishers from around the world.