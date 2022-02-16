©Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

Along the Río Paraná

The mighty Paraná, the continent’s second-longest river at 2485 miles (4000km), dominates the geography of Northeast Argentina. The cities along it have their town centers a sensible distance above the shorelines of this flood-prone monster, but have a costanera (riverbank) that’s the focus of much social life. The river is still important for trade, and large oceangoing vessels ply it to and beyond Rosario, the region's top urban destination.

The Paraná is the demesne of enormous river fish – including surubí, dorado and pacú – that attract sports fishers from around the world.

Explore Along the Río Paraná

  • C

    Convento y Museo de San Francisco

    Santa Fe's principal historical landmark is this Franciscan monastery and museum, built in 1680. While the museum is mediocre, the church is beautiful,…

  • C

    Costanera

    Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of…

  • M

    Museo Histórico Provincial

    In a lovable 17th-century building, this museum has a variety of possessions and mementos of various provincial governors and caudillos (provincial…

  • C

    Costanera

    The costanera of Corrientes is one of the most attractive along the entire Río Paraná with shady park areas, gold-sand beaches and a variety of bars and…

  • M

    Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes

    This gallery is worth a visit for its inventive displays of contemporary and 20th-century artworks from the MACRO collection, and its small collection of…

  • C

    Centro de Visitantes San Nicolás

    The visitors center has two hiking trails, the best of which is the Sendero Curupí, which winds through the bush for 2km and offers the chance to spot…

  • P

    Parque Nacional Mburucuyá

    Less well known than neighboring Parque Esteros del Iberá, this compact national park contains more than 100 small lakes and boasts thriving communities…

  • C

    Cayastá Ruins

    Set beside the Río San Javier, these atmospheric ruins are well worth a visit. The river has eroded away a good portion of them and there’s ongoing…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Along the Río Paraná.

  • See

    Convento y Museo de San Francisco

    Santa Fe's principal historical landmark is this Franciscan monastery and museum, built in 1680. While the museum is mediocre, the church is beautiful,…

  • See

    Costanera

    Rosario’s most attractive feature is its waterfront, where the area that was once derelict warehouses and train tracks has been reclaimed for the fun of…

  • See

    Museo Histórico Provincial

    In a lovable 17th-century building, this museum has a variety of possessions and mementos of various provincial governors and caudillos (provincial…

  • See

    Costanera

    The costanera of Corrientes is one of the most attractive along the entire Río Paraná with shady park areas, gold-sand beaches and a variety of bars and…

  • See

    Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes

    This gallery is worth a visit for its inventive displays of contemporary and 20th-century artworks from the MACRO collection, and its small collection of…

  • See

    Centro de Visitantes San Nicolás

    The visitors center has two hiking trails, the best of which is the Sendero Curupí, which winds through the bush for 2km and offers the chance to spot…

  • See

    Parque Nacional Mburucuyá

    Less well known than neighboring Parque Esteros del Iberá, this compact national park contains more than 100 small lakes and boasts thriving communities…

  • See

    Cayastá Ruins

    Set beside the Río San Javier, these atmospheric ruins are well worth a visit. The river has eroded away a good portion of them and there’s ongoing…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Along the Río Paraná

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.