Kayaking in Patagonia

Lonely Planet writer Mark Johanson takes the mighty Carretera Austral highway into into the spectacular wilderness of central Patagonia, to go kayaking with Cascada Expediciones in search of the surreal marble caves of Lake General Carrera. Presented by GoPro.



For the best trends, destinations, journeys and experiences for the year ahead, check out Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2018.

Host: Mark Johanson| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|