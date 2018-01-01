Welcome to Puerto Natales
Puerto Natales is 250km northwest of Punta Arenas via Ruta 9, and has some striking views out over the mountains. It is the capital of the province of Última Esperanza and the southern terminus of the ferry trip through the Chilean fjords.
Top experiences in Puerto Natales
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Puerto Natales activities
Torres del Paine National Park in One Day from Puerto Natales
After hotel pickup in Puerto Natales, travel with your guide north to the mountain of Cerro Benitez and arrive at Milodon Cave Natural Monument.Walk inside a cave and encounter a life-size replica of a prehistoric giant sloth called the mylodon, which looks like a large bear standing on its hind legs. During a guided tour, learn about the 1896 discovery of this extinct creature, believed to be twice the height of an average human and to have inhabited the area more than 10,000 years ago. Then visit several stalactite-studded caves and a massive rock formation called Devil’s Chair (Silla del Diablo). Back in the vehicle, continue north and enjoy a break of coffee and snacks (own expense) at a villa in Castle Hill (Cerro Castillo), before entering Torres del Paine National Park, whose name means 'Towers of the Blue Sky.' Spanning more than 447,000 acres (181,000 hectares), this nature wonderland located in southern Chilean Patagonia was declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1978. Drive along the banks of Sarmiento Lake, created by a glacier and situated on the Patagonian steppe, and stretch your legs at a vista point to fully appreciate the lake’s deep blue center fringed in white formed by calcium deposits. From here, your guide points out snow-drizzled mountains of the Cordillera del Paine that cut through the middle of the park.Continue westward to Nordenskjöld Lake, where you’ll walk for 20 minutes and come upon the roaring Salto Grande Waterfall, the outfall of the river-fed lake. From this viewpoint, scan the panoramas for herds of guanaco, which may strike you as a mix of llama and camel. Then travel to the center of the park toward rustic Hosteria Pehoé, located on an islet in Lake Pehoé. Cross a footbridge to reach the hotel and dig into lunch in its inviting restaurant (see sample menu in Itinerary below). Afterward, stroll about in wonder at spectacular views of turquoise waters and what are referred to as the 'horned' peaks of the Cordillera del Paine. Following this leisurely break, head to the north end of Grey Lake. After an easy 30-minute hike, behold the glacier mass that feeds into the lake, nearly 4 miles (6 km) wide and towering 90 feet (30 meters) high. From a distance, the ice floes resemble an immense spread of frothy ocean waves frozen in time, their various hues of blue combining at certain points into a grey sheen, lending the lake its name. During your return to Puerto Natales, travel along Amarga Lagoon and capture views of the famous Paine Towers. Admire the three towers of granite with jagged peaks that spike skyward, the perfect image to finish a day of memorable sights. Note: Entrance fees to Milodon Cave Natural Monument and Torres del Paine National Park are your own expense.
Balmaceda and Serrano Glaciers Cruise from Puerto Natales
Private pickup from your hotel.Climb aboard the boat and begin your cruise northwest through Ultima Esperanza Fjord, or ‘Final Hope Fjord,' an inlet bridging Eberhard Fjord and Balmaceda Mountain. The fjord was named by Spanish explorer Juan Ladrillero, who hoped that crossing the sound would take him to the Strait of Magellan. Instead he arrived to find sheer walls of ice blocking his path.Today, your captain is at the helm for three hours to reach the same glaciers that thwarted Ladrillero. Enjoy a cup of coffee, tea or juice on deck. For something with an extra kick, sip a glass of whiskey or pisco sour mixed with ice broken off from Serrano glacier.Pass by forests and waterfalls trickling down green hills, and scan the sky for condors. As the boat hugs the coastline, spot dozens of cormorants on rocky outcrops that might be spreading their wings or stretching their slim graceful necks to a soundtrack of ducks and geese squawking nearby. Sea elephants may even lumber out of caves to lounge under the sun. When you reach the eastern face of Balmaceda Mountain, 6,676 feet (2,035 meters) high, see mists swirling around the ice-capped summit. Disembark for an easy hour-long hike through the forests of Bernardo O'Higgins National Park. Follow your guide to an overlook mere steps away from Serrano glacier — a wide frozen river of ice cascading down a crevice between hills. Then trek to the western side of Balmaceda Mountain and capture views of the massive hanging glacier. Here, sapphire- and turquoise-tinted floes deluge the rocky terrain and end at a lake.Head to local lodging at a traditional cattle ranch, where you’ll tuck into a Magellanic lunch of generous portions, typically featuring a rich savory stew and roasted lamb. (Vegetarian meal available upon request.)Your appetite for delightful sights and food satiated, climb aboard your boat for a speedy 90-minute return ride to Puerto Natales. Relax as you’re taken back to your hotel. Sample Lunch Menu (subject to change): Carbonada (traditional hearty soup with meat and vegetables) Roast lamb with potatoes Salad Dessert Wine, soft drinks, water
Torres del Paine National Park Hiking Tour to Paine Towers
After early morning hotel pickup from Puerto Natales, travel by minivan with your guide north for about 70 miles (112 km) and enter the eastern side of Torres del Paine National Park (entrance fee at own expense). Located in southern Chilean Patagonia, the 447,000 acres (181,000 hectares) that make up the park abound with mountains, glaciers, lakes and valleys. With its broad diversity of vegetation and animal life, the park was designated a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1978.The crown jewel of your guided hike is a close-up view of the three granite towers that give the park its name: Torres del Paine, meaning ‘Blue Towers of the Sky.’ To get there, tackle a moderately difficult trek full of wondrous sights.During the first 90 minutes or so, huff your way up a series of switchbacks over Ascencio Valley; your efforts are rewarded with views of pristine Nordenskjöld Lake. Then walk under the hanging glaciers of snowcapped Mount Almirante Nieto, reaching 8,760 feet (2,670 meters) above sea level. Your guide ensures you take plenty of breaks as needed along the way. The trail levels off eventually, but can dip and climb up to 200 feet (61 meters) as it snakes around a mountain, with the Ascencio River gurgling below. After several hours of hiking, enjoy a well-earned 20-minute stop at Refugio El Chile, where you can purchase snacks and beverages (own expense).Refreshed, return to the trail and enter a lenga forest. Experience a sense of well-being and calm as you trod on soft ground amid the tangle of beautiful beech trees. After about an hour in the woods, emerge onto a moraine, a mass of rocks piled on top of one another. Your guide informs you that your destination lies ahead . . . and up. Watch your footing on the gravel trail during this arduous ascent of switchbacks, lasting approximately 45 minutes. Suddenly, a glorious example of nature appears within sight: a turquoise-colored glacial lake, surrounded by the three jagged towers.Follow your guide to the lookout point, and capture amazing views of the Paine Towers and Cerro Nido de Cóndor. The northern tower stands 8,530 feet (2,600 meters) above sea level, the central tower at 9,186 feet (2,800 meters), and the southern tower at 9,350 feet (2,850 meters). Plant yourself on a boulder in this majestic landscape and dig into the boxed lunch provided, which typically includes two sandwiches, a bar of chocolate and one bottle each of water and juice. During your quiet period of appreciation here, you may glimpse condors swooping high over thermal currents.Then take one more look at this nature wonderland before taking the same route back to reach the minivan. Relax your tired legs on the return ride to Puerto Natales, knowing that the trek was worth every sapping breath.
Torres del Paine Mountains Advanced Hike in Patagonia
Start your journey with hotel pickup at 06:20am - 07:00am to meet your guide before heading to the national park (1.5 hours travel). Proceed with your park entrance ticket (not included) to another gateway just before the Hotel Las Torres, where your trek to Mirador Las Torres will commence.During the duration of this 18km trek you will see fantastic views of Lake Nordenskjöld and Almirante Nieto Mountain, as well as enjoy a downhill walk towards the Valle del Ascencio, until you reach El Chileno Mountain Lodge. The trial continues through a Millenial Lenga forest until you reach the base of “the moraine” where you will begin a challenging ascent (45 - 75 minutes). This will eventually take you to one of the most impressive places in the park. Capture images of the Base of Torres del Paine for panoramic views of Torre Sur, Torre Central, Torre Norte and Cerro Nido de Cóndor. Once you are done sightseeing and enjoying the beauty that Torres Del Paine has to offer, walk down to Hotel Las Torres. Relax and rest your legs as you are driven back to your hotel in Puerto Natales.NOTICE: The trek to the base of the towers is an advanced hike. There is altitude gain on parts and uneven terrain for the majority of the trek. We recommend that you are in good physical condition before undertaking this trek. We require you to have travel insurance and to fill out one of our "smart waivers" before commencing the activity with us.
4-Day Chilean Patagonia with Torres del Paine National Park
From glaciers to alp-fringed Lake Pehoe and the craggy Torres del Paine mountains, experience the vast wild country of Chilean Patagonia on this four-day excursion. With airport bus transfers included, you have a choice of three four-star hotels; breakfast is included, as are a few other meals.Itinerary:Day 1: Punta Arenas -- Puerto NatalesAfter being met at Punta Arenas airport, catch the bus to Puerto Natales bus station, from where you’ll be transferred to your evening’s accommodation at your selected hotel. The rest of the day and night are yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: Saltos del Paine Hotel (four-star, choice of twin or single room), Costraustralis Hotel (four-star, with ocean view and choice of twin or single room) or Indigo Hotel (four-star, choice of twin with ocean view or single room) in Puerto NatalesDay 2: Puerto Natales -- Balmaceda and Serrano -- Puerto Natales (B, L)After breakfast at your hotel, a full-day trip starts with an early morning cruise from Puerto Natales to Ultima Esperanza Fjord. The three-hour cruise takes you through stunning Patagonian scenery to the 1,000-year-old Balmaceda glacier, home to cormorants and sea lions. At the head of the fjord, disembark to take a short 20-minute walk through forest to the foot of the Serrano Glacier, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and walls of ice. Stop for lunch at Estancia Perales, a traditional cattle ranch, on the return trip to Puerto Natales, where the rest of the afternoon and evening are yours to explore on your own.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 3: Puerto Natales – Torres del Paine -- Puerto Natales (B, L)An early start after breakfast takes you on a full-day excursion to Torres del Paine National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage biosphere. Traveling through Patagonia’s rugged steppe country, an important habitat for many endangered species. See herds of sheep and native guanacos (animals that look like a cross between a llama and a camel) and notice the rugged snow-capped Torres del Paine mountains towering in the background. Visit Salto Grande waterfall on the Pehoe River and Patagonia’s lovely lakes Pehoe and Grey, overlooked by the snowy white peaks of Grey Glacier. The excursion returns to Puerto Natales in the evening.Accommodation: your same hotelDay 4: Puerto Natales – Punta Arenas (B)After breakfast, a transfer takes you to Puerto Natales bus station to catch an onward bus to Punta Arenas airport. (Earliest bus is at 7:15am with an approximate travel time of 3 hours to Punta Arenas. Please plan flights accordingly).
Torres Del Paine Day Tour
Itinerary:07:30am – 08:00am Departure from Puerto Natales Cerro Castillo for bathroom break and coffee around 8:40am (15 min) Stop at Mirador Sarmiento for photos (15 min) Stop at Mirador Laguna Amarga for photos Visit Cascada Paine for panoramic views of the towers Stop at Porteria Laguna Amarga to pay park entrance fee Mirador Lago Nordenskjold for photos Visit to cascada Salto Grande Mirador Pehoe for panoramic views Stop at camping Pehoe for a rest and lunch We will stop around 12:30am-13:00pm for lunch. There is a restaurant that will be open, with a set menu which costs around 18,000CP to 21,000CP ($28USD to $33USD). There is also a mini store where you can purchase snacks. We recommend you bring your own boxed lunch on this tour. Stop at Lago Grey for an hour walk to views of the glacier and floating ice shelves Stop at Mirador Lago Toro for photos Stop at Cueva del Milodon with a visit into the ancient caves 18:00pm-19:00pm Return to Puerto Natales