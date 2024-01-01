Museo Histórico

Puerto Natales

Worth a quick visit, this is a crash course in local history, with archaeological artifacts, a Yaghan canoe, Tehuelche bolas (throwing weapon) and historical photos.

  Cueva del Milodón

    Cueva del Milodón

    12.12 MILES

    In the 1890s, German pioneer Hermann Eberhard discovered the partial remains of an enormous ground sloth in a cave 24km northwest of Puerto Natales. The…

