Worth a quick visit, this is a crash course in local history, with archaeological artifacts, a Yaghan canoe, Tehuelche bolas (throwing weapon) and historical photos.
Museo Histórico
Puerto Natales
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.12 MILES
In the 1890s, German pioneer Hermann Eberhard discovered the partial remains of an enormous ground sloth in a cave 24km northwest of Puerto Natales. The…
Nearby Puerto Natales attractions
12.12 MILES
In the 1890s, German pioneer Hermann Eberhard discovered the partial remains of an enormous ground sloth in a cave 24km northwest of Puerto Natales. The…