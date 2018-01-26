Welcome to Tierra del Fuego
While distant and isolated, Tierra del Fuego is by no means cut off from the mainland, though the Argentine half is far more developed. Ports buzz with commerce and oil refineries prosper while adventure seekers descend in droves to fly-fish, hike and start Antarctic cruises. Shared with Chile, this archipelago features one large island, Isla Grande, Chile’s Isla Navarino and many smaller uninhabited ones.
Top experiences in Tierra del Fuego
Recent articles
Tierra del Fuego activities
Tierra del Fuego from Ushuaia with End of World Train Upgrade
Only 7 miles (11 km) outside of Ushuaia lies Tierra del Fuego, a stunning national park that is truly located at the end of the world – it’s the southernmost national park on the planet. Departing Ushuaia, you'll immediately begin to see a change in scenery as you drive past picturesque Patagonian lakes, lagoons and rivers, bodies of water that all exit through the famous Beagle Channel. Passing Mt Susana, you'll arrive at the old prison, now the site of the Southern Fuegian Railway (also known as the End of the World Train). Here, the tour is divided into two groups, depending on which options participants select.End Of the World Train Option:If you choose the train ride option, you’ll leave the station and travel along the route of the old railway, which once held prisoners who chopped timber from the forest and transported it to the city in order to construct buildings and provide warmth. Along the way, you'll cross bridges and peat bogs. The train makes a brief stop at Macarena Waterfall (Cascada de la Macarena) Station, where you'll learn about the indigenous Yamana People and climb to a viewpoint before continuing on through the Tierra del Fuego National Park. Ride through the park, ending your journey at the location where an old Lombardich Sawmill once processed timber.Then, continue through the valley towards Ensenada Bay, taking in the majestic beauty of the Redonda and Estorbo Islands as they juxtapose the snow-white Sampaio Mountains. You'll see Roca Lake and walk along the Lapataia River heading towards Condor Hill. Next, you'll visit the Green Lagoon and the Black LagoonVehicle Option:After visiting the prison, you'll continue through the valley towards Ensenada Bay, taking in the majestic beauty of the Redonda and Estorbo Islands as they juxtapose the snow-white Sampaio Mountains. You'll see Roca Lake and walk along the Lapataia River heading towards Condor Hill. Next, you'll visit the Green Lagoon and the Black Lagoon, as well as large-growing peat bog.
Beagle Channel Boat Tour from Ushuaia with Estancia Haberton
Leave Ushuaia behind and head for the water! Board a beautiful catamaran and sail through Ushuaia Bay into the center of the Beagle Channel. Here, you'll weave through the islands of the Alicia Archipelago, an area inhabited by a large colony of imperial cormorants. You’ll have a good chance to see local wildlife, including the majestic black browed albatross, the scua (a type of gull) and the funny-looking steamer duck.Your journey continues to Les Eclaireurs Archipelago, where you’ll visit Seal Island, home to two playful species of sea lions. Then cruise to another island nearby to have a look at the classic Les Eclaireurs Lighthouse. This 74-foot (23-meter) "scout" guards the sea entrance to Ushuaia. It was in this very spot that the Mt Cervantes tragically sank in 1930.You'll then cruise the waters of Port Almanza (on the Argentina side) and Williams Port (on the Chile side). Get ready for some fun as you enter McKinley Pass, heading directly to Martillo Island to observe a colony of adorable Magellanic penguins at work and play. Approximately 18 inches (46cm) tall and 8 pounds (3.6kg) in weight, these small aquatic birds are members of a species that lives only in the far southern coastal region of South America and the Falkland Islands.Your sailing excursion continues as you head to Estancia Harberton, a 19th-century ranch, where you'll enjoy a short tour and learn about the historical settlement. At the end of your walk, you'll hop on a bus with your guide and travel back to Ushuaia.
Tierra del Fuego National Park Private Tour with Port Pickup
When your cruise ship arrives at the Ushuaia port, you’ll be picked up by your professional guide and taken 7 miles (11 km) outside of the city to Tierra del Feugo National Park, the southernmost national park in the world. You'll immediately begin to see a change in scenery as you drive past picturesque Patagonian lakes, lagoons and rivers -- bodies of water that all exit through the famous Beagle Channel. Passing Mt Susana, you'll arrive at the old prison, now the site of the Southern Fuegian Railway (also known as the End of the World Train). Here, you have the option to enjoy a train ride (own expense), which will take you along the route of the old railway that once held prisoners who chopped timber from the forest and transported it to the city. Admire the glacial scenery filled with beautiful valleys, lakes, mountains and Ensenada Bay, punctuated by Isla Redonda. Back in your vehicle, cross the Lapataia River bridge and choose from several different low-impact hiking trails. Your guide can take you on a scenic hike to places such as Laguna Negra, Laguna Verde and Mirador Lapataia. Along the way, keep an eye out for birds, as these are great bird-watching spots.Continue driving until you reach Lapataia Bay, where you can take a short hike along the canal. Among the rocks, you’ll see abundant sea mussels, limpets and snails, as well as various traces of the people who once inhabited this area thousands of years ago. After your tour, you’ll be taken back to the Ushuaia port. Worry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Ushuaia port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Tierra del Fuego National Park Hike and Canoe Tour
Depart from your Ushuaia hotel by minibus and head to Tierra del Fuego National Park with your guide and small group. Upon arrival, stop at Bahia Ensenada (Ensenada Bay) to enjoy beautiful views of the Beagle Channel before undertaking your hike up the easy coastal path. Your guide will choose the route—either the Pampa Alta or Senda Costera—depending on conditions and interests of the group. Pampa Alta, a 3-mile (5-km) trail that lasts approximately two hours, offers gorgeous vistas as well as bird watching. Senda Costera (Coastal Path) is a popular 4-mile (8-km) trail that takes you along the coast for about three hours. As you follow your guide, you’ll learn about the geography of the area as well as the nature and wildlife found in Tierra del Fuego National Park. Note the diverse flora and fauna, such as Antarctic beech, and perhaps find traces of ancient Yámanas settlements. When you reach your destination at Lago Roca (Roca Lake), enjoy a complimentary lunch in the forest setting. Dine on chicken breast en papillote (baked in foil) with tomato and cheese, accompanied by mineral water, wine and soft drinks. After lunch, your guide will prepare your small group for the 1.5-hour canoe ride down the Lapataia River, which brings you to Lapataia Bay and the Beagle Channel. The remote bay, nestled amid snow-capped mountains, is a great place for spotting waterfowl such as ducks, geese and plovers that inhabit this region at the ‘end of the world’! Your tour culminates here at the Panamerican Highway, where you’ll hop aboard your minibus for the return trip to Ushuaia with drop-off at your hotel.
4x4 Off-Road Tierra del Fuego Adventure From Ushuaia
Approximately one hour after hotel pickup by your guide in Ushuaia, you’ll reach Paso Garibaldi – a paved mountain pass that traverses the Southern Andes in Patagonia. Cross the Fuegian Cordillera, which offers a panoramic view of Lake Escondido from its highest point. Stop at a vista point to admire the lake hidden at the bottom of a valley and enjoy the opportunity to photograph the impressive Lake Fagnano afterward.Upon your descent to Lake Escondido, hop into your 4x4 vehicle – a sturdy Land Rover Defender – with your friendly guide for an off-road ride through the Fuegian forest. You’ll splash across rivers and drive along muddy tracks by the shore of the lake, surrounded by gorgeous scenery. Pass beech trees, sawmills and beaver dams, among other attractions, until you reach Lake Fagnano.When you arrive at Refugio de Canal (Canal Refuge), enjoy a traditional barbecue lunch, including choripan (grilled Argentine sausage sandwich), Argentine prime beefsteaks, salad and dessert along with Malbec wine, soft drinks and bottled water. (Vegetarian menu available upon request.) Full of good food and great memories, you’ll be returned to your hotel in Ushuaia!
Walk with the Penguins in Martillo Island
Take a 15 minute boat ride to Martillo Island on Beagle Channel. Martillo Island is home to an incredible colony of Gentoo and Magellanics penguins between September and April. The rookery hosts around 1000 nests and is one of the three Magellanic penguin rookeries in Tierra del Fuego. There is also a small colony of 9 breeding couples of gentoo penguins (Pygocelis Papua) the only one in South America. Enjoy a 1-hour guided walk among the penguins in groups of 20 persons. It's truly an unique experience.The penguins share the habitat with other birds, such as skúas, petrels, cormorants, vultures and South American terns.Then you will sail back to Harberton Farm where you will enjoy free time to visit this traditional Estancia. Walk around the gardens, the historic buildings, visit the Marine Mammals and Sea Birds Museum Acatushun and admire the views of the End of the World.Transfer back to the touristic port at the end of the tour.