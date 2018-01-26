Punta Arenas Private City Tour Shore Excursion

This tour will introduce you not only to the local history but the classic style of life of people in a far away country called Patagonia. This tour starts in Plaza de Armas and pause to admire the European buildings lining the city center and the statue in honor to the discoverer of the Strait of Magellan in 1520 which links the Atlantic and the Pacific. Downtown streets off the Plaza de Armas sell handmade carving woodworks, stoneware from local artisans and knitwear. A short drive up to Cerro de la Cruz before wandering over to enjoy the great view where the city draws cruises and the mysterious and captivating Island of Tierra del Fuego. A ten minutes photo-stop overlooking the city and we head towards the beautiful promenade to enjoy an amazing speech about history and the geology of the área. After a 10 minutes drive we get to the well worth visiting museum known as Nao Victoria, where we will find a recreation of the ship in which Magellan navigated and discovered the Strait, complete with a complimentary audio with information of the four ships so important in the local history such as the Beagle, where Charles Darwin was part of the crew, the small James Caird part of the expedition of the Endurance being Punta Arenas the central headquarters for Shackleton to plan the rescue operations for the crew on Elephant Island. Time to leave not before a glimpse of Ancud the small schooner used by the first garrisons to arrive claiming the territory as chilean in 1843. A world-recognized must see stops in Punta Arenas is the National Monument Cementery not only for the architecture and impressive mausoleums. but walking amongst the perfect lined tall cypress trees brought from Europe in the 19th Century. For the ones who want to stretch their legs, a 10 minutes walk will lead us to the Unknown Indian´s tomb which is believed to grant miracles. Time to head back to the pier/hotel after we've got some discoveries to share with the ones we love in the southernmost city in the world.