Just back from: Eastern Hokkaidō, Japan

Lonely Planet's Clifton Wilkinson is just back from a trip to the island of Hokkaidō in Japan, where he spotted wild bears fishing for salmon, took a dip in the island's onsen and discovered sulphurous vents on Iō-zan.



Plan your own adventure with Lonely Planet'sJapan guidebook.

Host: Clifton Wilkinson| 2018|Explore every day|