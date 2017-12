Discover Thailand: hiking in Si Phang Nga National Park

With thick swathes of rainforest, abundant wildlife and thundering waterfalls, Si Phang Nga National Park is a spectacular place to embark on a hike. Lonely Planet writer Marika McAdam hits the trails with a local guide from Sarojin, discovering a jungle escape from Thailand's busy cities and beaches. Presented by GoPro

Host: Marika McAdam| 2017 0