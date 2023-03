At Queen Sirikit Botanic Gardens, 227 hectares have been set aside for plantations, nature trails and vast greenhouses full of exotic and local flora. Near the administration building is the orchid collection, containing over 400 species, the country's largest public display. The Rainforest House recreates a southern Thai forest, with ferns, palms, ginger and other tropical species.

Don't miss the glasshouse complex sitting near the mountain peak.