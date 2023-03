Dara Rasmee, the last princess of the Lanna kingdom, lived out her days in this handsome 19th-century residence, built in classic Thai-colonial style, with tall ceilings, elegant fretwork vents and timbered verandas. Rooms full of heirlooms, photos and personal effects recall the princess's life and times.

The palace lies in the grounds of the Mae Rim police compound on the west side of Rte 107; turn right after the police station and follow the signs past the runway for the police helicopter.