Huay Teung Thao Reservoir

For Thais, a reservoir is not just a water store, it's a place for some serious R&R. At this expansive body of water just west of Mae Rim, families gather to swim or hang by the shore and picnic over the water in elevated bamboo huts. It's like a day at the beach.

There are several informal restaurants surrounding the lake, many of which sell adventurous northern Thai dishes such as fried frog and 'dancing shrimp'.

To get here, follow Rte 107 and turn southwest onto Rte 121, then turn right across the bridge by the Khuang Phra Chao Lanna shrine.