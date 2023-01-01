Elephant Poopoopaper Park

At this crafty, eco-friendly little park to the north of Chiang Mai, visitors are walked through the fascinating art of converting elephant dung fibers into paper. The chemical-free process involves no trees and employs ethnic minorities from hill-tribe villages, and paper sales adhere to fair-trade principles. Waste is re-pulped for integration into new sheets or rolls of paper.

Guests can create their own products during the tour, including bookmarks, fans, greeting cards or even beaded jewellery. There's also a lovely on-site cafe and picnic area.