An agricultural wonderland at 1400m, Mon Cham draws mostly domestic tourists for its crisp air, camping opportunities and jaw-dropping views of multicolored crop terraces. The area has become a destination thanks to the Nong Hoi Royal Project, which promotes the growth of sustainable, high-income crops, including strawberries, cabbage, herbs and lavender, by local Hmong people.

The area also features a local market at the top of the ridge, some informal restaurants, a lovely flower garden (per adult/child 20/10B) and bamboo pavilions overlooking the stunning scenery.