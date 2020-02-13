Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…
Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
The artificial island of Ko Ratanakosin is Bangkok's birthplace, and the Buddhist temples and royal palaces here comprise some of the city's most important and most visited sights. By contrast, Thonburi, located across the Chao Phraya River, is a seemingly forgotten yet visit-worthy zone of sleepy residential districts connected by klorng (canals; also spelt khlong).
Explore Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
- Wat Pho
Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…
- Grand Palace
The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…
- Wat Arun
Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…
- Wat Phra Kaew
Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…
- National Museum
Thailand's National Museum is home to an impressive collection of items dating from throughout the country's glittering past. Most of the museum's…
- RRoyal Barges National Museum
The royal barges are slender, fantastically ornamented vessels used in ceremonial processions. The tradition of using them dates back to the Ayuthaya era,…
- SSiriraj Medical Museum
Collectively dedicated to anatomy, pathology and forensic sciences, this museum has a somewhat atypical (bordering on macabre) array of exhibits ranging…
- MMuseum of Siam
This fun museum's collection employs a variety of media to explore the origins of the Thai people and their culture. Housed in a European-style 19th…
- SSaranrom Royal Garden
Easily mistaken for a European public garden, this Victorian-era green space was originally designed as a royal residence in the time of Rama IV. After…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi.
See
Wat Pho
Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…
See
Grand Palace
The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…
See
Wat Arun
Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…
See
Wat Phra Kaew
Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…
See
National Museum
Thailand's National Museum is home to an impressive collection of items dating from throughout the country's glittering past. Most of the museum's…
See
Royal Barges National Museum
The royal barges are slender, fantastically ornamented vessels used in ceremonial processions. The tradition of using them dates back to the Ayuthaya era,…
See
Siriraj Medical Museum
Collectively dedicated to anatomy, pathology and forensic sciences, this museum has a somewhat atypical (bordering on macabre) array of exhibits ranging…
See
Museum of Siam
This fun museum's collection employs a variety of media to explore the origins of the Thai people and their culture. Housed in a European-style 19th…
See
Saranrom Royal Garden
Easily mistaken for a European public garden, this Victorian-era green space was originally designed as a royal residence in the time of Rama IV. After…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.