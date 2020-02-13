Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

The artificial island of Ko Ratanakosin is Bangkok's birthplace, and the Buddhist temples and royal palaces here comprise some of the city's most important and most visited sights. By contrast, Thonburi, located across the Chao Phraya River, is a seemingly forgotten yet visit-worthy zone of sleepy residential districts connected by klorng (canals; also spelt khlong).

Explore Ko Ratanakosin & Thonburi

  • Wat Pho

    Wat Pho is our absolute favorite among Bangkok's biggest sights. In fact, the compound incorporates a host of superlatives: the city's largest reclining…

  • Grand Palace

    The Grand Palace (Phra Borom Maharatchawang) is a former royal residence in Bangkok that was consecrated in 1782. Today, it’s only used on ceremonial…

  • Wat Arun

    Wat Arun is the missile-shaped temple that rises from the Chao Phraya River's banks. Known as Temple of Dawn, it was named after the Indian god of dawn,…

  • Wat Phra Kaew

    Architecturally fantastic, the Wat Phra Kaew temple complex is also the spiritual core of Thai Buddhism and the monarchy, symbolically united in what is…

  • National Museum

    Thailand's National Museum is home to an impressive collection of items dating from throughout the country's glittering past. Most of the museum's…

  • R

    Royal Barges National Museum

    The royal barges are slender, fantastically ornamented vessels used in ceremonial processions. The tradition of using them dates back to the Ayuthaya era,…

  • S

    Siriraj Medical Museum

    Collectively dedicated to anatomy, pathology and forensic sciences, this museum has a somewhat atypical (bordering on macabre) array of exhibits ranging…

  • M

    Museum of Siam

    This fun museum's collection employs a variety of media to explore the origins of the Thai people and their culture. Housed in a European-style 19th…

  • S

    Saranrom Royal Garden

    Easily mistaken for a European public garden, this Victorian-era green space was originally designed as a royal residence in the time of Rama IV. After…

