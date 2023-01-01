Charles Sumner School & Archives

The stately, dignified Sumner building is a great example of solidly beautiful, redbrick, 19th-century, urban design, but it is an even better testament to civil rights and education. Back in 1877, this was where the first high-school class of African Americans graduated out of the public school system. Today you can find the DC Public School archives here, as well as a museum that displays local school memorabilia along with exhibits on statesman and orator Frederick Douglass.