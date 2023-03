Welcome to the castle that beer built. John Granville Myers designed the 31-room mansion for German-born brewer Christian Heurich, a man who loved beer with a passion. Entry is by guided tour only, though DIY explorations of the gardens (11am to 3pm April to October) are permitted. The hour-long jaunt takes in the home's 15 fireplaces, ornate carved-wood decor and basement beer room with its whopping stein collection.