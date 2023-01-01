Mansion on O Street

This 100-room 1892 mansion is part inn, part gallery, part cluttered antique shop and part private event space. The decor is like a wedding at Castle Dracula: swags of velvet drapery, ornate chandeliers, candelabras, hidden doors and secret passageways. Various tours take you through. We recommend the self-guided history tour or secret door tour. Other jaunts include champagne, high tea and more. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. And bring a shopping bag: all of the oddball objects displayed are for sale.

The mansion has hosted a slew of big names over the years: Rosa Parks lived here for a decade, Chelsea Clinton had her sweet-16 party here, and every president since Teddy Roosevelt has dropped by.